Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $740.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.23. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Berry by 479.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 20.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

