Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,709 shares of company stock worth $4,676,240. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.64 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.