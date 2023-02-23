BinaryX Market Capitalization Achieves $397.64 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $137.43 or 0.00576720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $397.64 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,213,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,893,394 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

