BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares in the company, valued at $11,543,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

