BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Jones sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $111,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,685.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,585. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 272,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

