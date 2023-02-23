Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Reduced by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,000 shares during the period. Biohaven makes up 2.0% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $175,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 249,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,704. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biohaven Profile

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

