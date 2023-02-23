BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.77. 244,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.20. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

