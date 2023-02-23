Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $503,963.25 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $503,963.25 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00222422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00108330 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056489 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.