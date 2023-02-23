Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $549,106.03 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $549,106.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00223767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00107847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00057093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

