BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $698.21 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004909 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001629 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000074 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,836,813.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

