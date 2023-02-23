Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$6.30. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 62,308 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDI shares. Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.58.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and sold 15,800 shares worth $73,526. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

