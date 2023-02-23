Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 804,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

