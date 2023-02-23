Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.92

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.92 and traded as high as $13.05. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 26,650 shares traded.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

