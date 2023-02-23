Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.6% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 779,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,490,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,351,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,092,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.53. 732,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.