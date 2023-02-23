Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 1.8%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). Approximately 640,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 943,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

