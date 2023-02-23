Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.47. 810,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.