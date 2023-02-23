BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.50. 255,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,516. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.95 and a twelve month high of C$15.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.