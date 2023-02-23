BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

TSE ZDV remained flat at C$19.74 on Thursday. 48,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,501. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.51.

