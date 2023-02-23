BMO Capital Markets Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.41. 1,114,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,080. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.95. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

