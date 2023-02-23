BMO Capital Markets Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.42 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,543,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 913.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 206,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

