BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE ZWU traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$11.39. 273,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,800. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$10.62 and a 12 month high of C$13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.