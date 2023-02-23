BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$21.89. 25,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,753. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a one year low of C$19.75 and a one year high of C$23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.