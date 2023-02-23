Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 14,850 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUCK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

