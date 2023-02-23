Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 35,526 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 355.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock opened at $68.98 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.