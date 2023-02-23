Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1,096.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $236.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.98. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.