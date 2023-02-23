Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

