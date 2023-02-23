Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,042,000 after buying an additional 871,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.