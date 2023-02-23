Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $15.00 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $15.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of BHF opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

