Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of Broadcom worth $168,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,463. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.02 and its 200 day moving average is $527.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.