Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $4.50. Broadwind shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 190,923 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Broadwind Stock Up 6.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
