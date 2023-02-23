Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $4.50. Broadwind shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 190,923 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

