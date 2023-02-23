Brokerages Set BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Target Price at $197.00

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTGOF. Citigroup upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BT Group stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

