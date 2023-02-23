Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target at $52.57

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.