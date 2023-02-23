Brokerages Set ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Target Price at $160.00

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ISSDY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

