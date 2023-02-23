Brokerages Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

STER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Sterling Check stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sterling Check has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

