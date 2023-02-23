Brokers Offer Predictions for Toast, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Toast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Get Toast alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,890,857 shares of company stock worth $72,363,098. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Seeyond purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.