Brokers Set Expectations for Permex Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OILCF)

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Permex Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Permex Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Permex Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:OILCF opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Permex Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.