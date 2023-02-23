Brokers Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CSFB upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$55.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01. Insiders sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

