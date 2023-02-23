Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Shares Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,928 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BPAC opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

