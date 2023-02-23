Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.28

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $11.00. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 121 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.10 ($20.32) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

