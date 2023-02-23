BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

BWX Technologies Company Profile

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65.

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.