Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.40

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 6029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This represents a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

