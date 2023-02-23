Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

About Canadian Natural Resources

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

