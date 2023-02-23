Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 1.6%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 68,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 227,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

