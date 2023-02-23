Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.03

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.40. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 60,711 shares traded.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
