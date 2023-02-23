Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.03

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.40. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 60,711 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

