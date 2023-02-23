Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.85). Wedbush currently has a “Sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.98) per share.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Carvana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $156.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.