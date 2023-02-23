Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($6.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($6.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.85). Wedbush currently has a “Sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.98) per share.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $156.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

