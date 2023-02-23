Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $238.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

