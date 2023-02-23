Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.05 EPS.

Celanese Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,559. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.