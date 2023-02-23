Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.05 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 938,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,559. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.