Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.05 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 938,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,559. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

