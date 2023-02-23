Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.33 million and $55,910.66 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,804.35 or 0.28242841 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,540,776 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

