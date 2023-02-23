Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $43.36 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.36 million and $193,613.58 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00425550 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.86 or 0.28189173 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,540,383 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

